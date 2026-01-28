Left Menu

Dollar Rebounds Amid U.S. Strong Currency Policy

The dollar rose against a basket of currencies after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reaffirmed a commitment to a strong dollar, denying U.S. intervention in currency markets. Despite a recent slide, the dollar index rebounded amidst policy volatility and economic reassessments, affecting global currencies like the euro and yen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:47 IST
Dollar Rebounds Amid U.S. Strong Currency Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar gained ground against various currencies on Wednesday, reversing from a previous four-year low. This surge followed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's declaration of the United States' preference for a strong dollar.

Despite fears of market intervention, Bessent denied any U.S. attempts to influence the Japanese yen's value. The dollar index jumped 0.5% to 96.391, recovering from Tuesday's dip to 95.86, its lowest since February 2022. President Donald Trump's disregard for the recent dollar slump emboldened traders, who escalated selling ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcement.

Market analysts link the dollar's recent turmoil to Federal Reserve rate cut expectations, tariff uncertainties, and fiscal deficits. Repercussions of these developments have reverberated globally, impacting currencies such as the euro and yen. European leaders express concern over the euro's strength, while Japanese yen benefits from the dollar's decline, gaining over 4% in three days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026