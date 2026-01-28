Left Menu

EPA Expedites Review of Fluoride Levels amid Health Policy Debate

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is conducting an expedited review to establish safe fluoride levels in drinking water. This initiative reflects the Trump administration's health agenda, influenced by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. The American Dental Association supports fluoridation, opposed by MAHA activists citing health concerns.

28-01-2026
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has commenced a fast-tracked review process aimed at assessing safe levels of fluoride in drinking water, as outlined in a Federal Register notice this Wednesday. This move aligns with a health agenda priority under former President Donald Trump's 'Make America Healthy Again' initiative.

The EPA's final toxicity assessment will be crucial for potential updates to fluoride drinking water regulations under the Safe Drinking Water Act. This assessment will also influence the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines on fluoride use. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., a proponent of the MAHA movement, has pushed for the removal of fluoride from public water systems, citing unsubstantiated health concerns.

While the American Dental Association continues to back water fluoridation for its proven dental health benefits, the EPA faces pressure to adjust regulatory practices. A federal court ruling in 2024 prompted the EPA to expedite its health assessment, aiming to address potential risks to children's IQs. Public comments are open for 30 days on the draft assessment, which will subsequently undergo external peer review.

