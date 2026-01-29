Financial Shake-ups: Redundancies, Reopened Deals, and Regulatory Calls

In a notable downsizing move, Metro Bank has initiated its third round of redundancies within three years, risking approximately 100 jobs as part of a cost-cutting agenda. The bank is also outsourcing IT operations to bolster its turnaround strategy.

In international diplomacy, Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed that the UK has resumed negotiations with the US over the Chagos Islands agreement. This comes after prior disputes between the two nations sparked by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, CityFibre, backed by Goldman, has announced significant layoffs, slashing 450 positions to refine its operations post-refinancing. Concurrently, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is pressuring Google to relinquish some control, enabling publishers to manage their content in AI-incorporated search services.