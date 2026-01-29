Brigade Hotel Ventures Reports Impressive Q3 Profit Leap

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd. (BHVL), the hospitality division of Brigade Group, has posted a remarkable increase in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ending December. The company recorded a profit of Rs 21.72 crore, significantly up from Rs 9.62 crore in the same period the previous year.

The company's revenue from operations also saw a positive shift, reaching Rs 138.76 crore, up from Rs 124.35 crore in the previous year's corresponding quarter, as revealed in a regulatory filing late Wednesday. However, this growth also came with increased total expenses, which rose to Rs 114.06 crore from Rs 112.26 crore a year ago.

Nirupa Shankar, Managing Director of BHVL, expressed optimism about future growth, projecting it to be driven by existing hotels and new ventures, including upcoming F&B projects and hotel expansions. With nine luxury and upscale hotels in the pipeline, BHVL is poised for diversified and sustained growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)