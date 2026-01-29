Inmate's Bold Attack: A Constable's Ordeal at Arthur Road Prison

An undertrial inmate, Lokesh Ravat, reportedly assaulted a police constable outside Arthur Road prison in Mumbai on Thursday. The constable, Hari Wagh, from the Local Arms Division, faced the attack in the afternoon.

Officials disclosed the assault took place when Ravat, after a court hearing, engaged in a dispute with Wagh, leading to the attack. The N M Joshi Marg police have registered a case based on Wagh's complaint against Ravat.

The police are now probing the incident, seeking to uncover the circumstances that led to the assault as they escort prisoners between court and confinement.

(With inputs from agencies.)