Inmate's Bold Attack: A Constable's Ordeal at Arthur Road Prison
A police constable was attacked by an undertrial inmate outside Arthur Road prison. Lokesh Ravat, the inmate, allegedly assaulted constable Hari Wagh after a court hearing. The altercation led to Wagh lodging a complaint, prompting an investigation by N M Joshi Marg police.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:30 IST
An undertrial inmate, Lokesh Ravat, reportedly assaulted a police constable outside Arthur Road prison in Mumbai on Thursday. The constable, Hari Wagh, from the Local Arms Division, faced the attack in the afternoon.
Officials disclosed the assault took place when Ravat, after a court hearing, engaged in a dispute with Wagh, leading to the attack. The N M Joshi Marg police have registered a case based on Wagh's complaint against Ravat.
The police are now probing the incident, seeking to uncover the circumstances that led to the assault as they escort prisoners between court and confinement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
