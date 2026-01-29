Left Menu

Pollution Woes: Mumbai Players Mask Up in Ranji Trophy Clash

Mumbai's cricket team players donned face masks to combat pollution during their Ranji Trophy match against Delhi. The construction site near the MCA-BKC Ground exacerbated air quality issues, prompting players like Sarfaraz Khan to mask up amid 'unhealthy' AQI levels. The pollution disrupted play, causing brief mask use.

On Thursday, Mumbai's cricket team players donned face masks amid high pollution levels during their Ranji Trophy encounter against Delhi. The match, held at the MCA-BKC Ground, saw players including Sarfaraz Khan resort to masks due to a nearby construction site exacerbating air quality issues.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded around 160, marking the conditions as 'unhealthy.' Such pollution levels are common in the city; however, instances of players wearing masks during play are rare. The situation highlighted the environmental challenges faced by athletes in urban areas subjected to construction activities.

For about half an hour, three Mumbai players battled discomfort while fielding, subsequently discarding their masks. Mumbai pacer Mohit Avasthi explained that the pollution, intensified by the construction work, compelled players to mask up to alleviate breathing difficulties.

