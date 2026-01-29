Kerala's Ambitious Budget Aims for Welfare and Growth Amidst Political Tensions

With the Kerala Assembly elections looming, the Pinarayi Vijayan government's recently unveiled budget focuses on widespread welfare measures, including salary hikes and significant infrastructural promises.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal highlighted a planned expenditure of Rs 2.4 lakh crore with strong emphasis on pensions and grassroots development.

However, the opposition criticized the budget for containing 'unfulfilled promises,' accusing the government of mixing politics with fiscal plans.

