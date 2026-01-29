Left Menu

Kerala's Ambitious Budget Aims for Welfare and Growth Amidst Political Tensions

The Kerala government presents a budget packed with welfare initiatives, salary hikes, and infrastructure projects, aiming to balance growth and social welfare. The budget comes amid political tension as opposition accuses the government of turning it into a 'political document' ahead of elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:29 IST
  • India

With the Kerala Assembly elections looming, the Pinarayi Vijayan government's recently unveiled budget focuses on widespread welfare measures, including salary hikes and significant infrastructural promises.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal highlighted a planned expenditure of Rs 2.4 lakh crore with strong emphasis on pensions and grassroots development.

However, the opposition criticized the budget for containing 'unfulfilled promises,' accusing the government of mixing politics with fiscal plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

