Happiest Diagnostics Achieves NABL Accreditation, Poised for Advanced Testing Expansion

Happiest Diagnostics, part of Happiest Health, has achieved accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). Securing this endorsement within just two years of its inception underscores the organization's commitment to high-quality and reliable diagnostic services. The NABL certification is a vital step in Happiest Diagnostics' ambitious plan to expand its reach in advanced testing fields such as molecular, genomic, and preventive diagnostics.

Ashok Soota, Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer of Happiest Health, notes the accreditation as a foundational milestone in building a future-ready diagnostics platform. This achievement will enable the organization to systematically expand its range of clinical tests and enhance its capabilities in line with the evolving landscape of personalized and predictive healthcare. The focus remains on delivering accurate and dependable results, contributing to better clinical decision-making.

Moving forward, Happiest Diagnostics is investing in a large reference laboratory designed to become a central hub for complex and standardized testing. This expansion of their advanced diagnostics portfolio includes the introduction of Gut Microbiome Testing, offering insights into digestive and metabolic health. The company's strategic investments aim to build a nationally trusted diagnostic ecosystem, enhancing its ability to provide clinically actionable insights and support personalized, preventive healthcare practices.