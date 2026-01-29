Left Menu

China's Ambitious Work Plan to Boost Service Consumption

China announced an extensive work plan aimed at boosting service consumption through various initiatives, such as developing tourism sectors, supporting car modification, and enhancing sports events. The government plans to expand credit access for service firms and encourage international competition in sports to increase domestic demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:52 IST
China's Ambitious Work Plan to Boost Service Consumption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to elevate domestic demand, China unveiled a comprehensive work plan on Thursday, targeting various facets of service consumption including cruise and yacht tourism, smart home-based elderly care, and sporting events.

The plan also calls for growth in the car-modification sector, the expansion of self-drive tourism, and enhancements in inbound-travel services. Significant attention is given to high-quality yacht consumption, with pledges to update safety regulations and upgrade relevant infrastructure.

The strategy is set to bolster the supply of elite sports events and entice top international competitions to China, while simultaneously promoting premier outdoor sports destinations. Additionally, the plan seeks to widen credit avenues for service-consumption firms and facilitate bond issuance for qualified companies in culture, tourism, and sports sectors.

TRENDING

1
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026