Economic Survey Highlights Indigenisation Strategy for Key Sectors

The recently presented Economic Survey 2025-26 unveiled a tiered strategy aimed at strengthening indigenisation in sectors like fertilisers, pharma ingredients, and telecom equipment. Highlighted as 'high urgency sectors', these areas require immediate action to boost domestic capabilities and reduce import dependencies.

In a phased effort, the Survey calls for long-term strategies to mitigate import vulnerabilities in products like magnets, battery cells, and solar wafers. Meanwhile, for non-critical items like cranes and medical devices, the focus shifts to gradual localisation and enhancing competitiveness through cluster development.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the Survey in the Parliament, also shared optimistic GDP growth projections of 6.8% to 7.2% for 2026-27, a slight decrease from current estimates, highlighting steady economic progress despite global uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)