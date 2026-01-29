Controversy Strikes EFI: Rape-accused Coach Nominated for International Role

The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) is under intense scrutiny following its decision to appoint Colonel (Retd) Tarsem Singh Warraich, an executive committee member facing rape allegations, as the coach-cum-manager for an event in Jordan. The move has sparked significant backlash, especially since Warraich has no prior experience in national championships and is currently out on bail for sexual harassment charges. Calls for EFI to revoke his nomination have reached the International Tent Pegging Federation (ITPF), which has urged EFI to take appropriate action.

In a separate yet concerning development, the Sports Ministry has issued a show-cause notice to EFI. The notice questions the federation's prolonged failure to adhere to conditions set by the National Sports Development Code, 2011. The Ministry has raised issues around infrastructure development, compliance updates, and effective use of allocated budgets. The notice warns that such oversight could jeopardize India's standing in international equestrian circles, potentially leading to disaffiliation.

EFI's selection process for the Jordan event has already faced turbulence due to logistical complications and internal disputes. Allegations of mismanagement have been rife, with concerns that the trials failed to follow established criteria. These mounting controversies reflect broader governance challenges facing the federation, necessitating immediate and transparent remediation.

