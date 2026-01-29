Tragedy Strikes Afghanistan: Family Lost to Extreme Weather

A deadly weather phenomenon struck eastern Afghanistan, resulting in a mother and her six children losing their lives after their house collapsed during heavy rainfall. The incident unfolded in Jalalabad, authorities confirmed Thursday, as part of a larger series of extreme weather incidents affecting the region.

The family home suffered significant damage from rains extending from late Monday to Wednesday morning. Said Tayeb Hammad, a police spokesman in Nangarhar province, reported the collapse occurred overnight. Injured, the father was promptly rushed to a hospital, while relatives and rescuers worked to retrieve the bodies of his wife and children.

Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Authority reported that heavy snowfall and rain have so far resulted in 61 deaths, with more than 100 injuries countrywide. The natural disasters highlight Afghanistan's vulnerability to such events, compounded by decades of conflict, poor infrastructure, and the intensifying impacts of climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)