Voltas Reports Significant Dip in Q3 Profit Amid Seasonal Challenges

Voltas Ltd reported a 35.4% drop in consolidated net profit for the December quarter of FY26, alongside a slight revenue decline. The Room Air Conditioner segment remained a strong performer despite seasonal adversities, while other divisions faced varied results, leading to a mixed financial outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:13 IST
Voltas Ltd, a leading name in air-conditioning and engineering services, has announced a substantial decline in its consolidated net profit, recording a 35.4% fall to Rs 84.46 crore in the December quarter of FY26 compared to the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations slightly decreased by 1.1% to Rs 3,070.77 crore. Despite these challenges, the Room Air Conditioner segment showed resilience, aided by improved channel momentum and benefits from the GST rate reduction.

However, the decline in the 'electro-mechanical projects and services' segment, alongside mixed results in other areas, contributed to a less robust financial performance for the quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

