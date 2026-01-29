Left Menu

SAIL Earns 'Great Place to Work' Certification for Third Consecutive Term

State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has received the 'Great Place to Work' certification for the third consecutive time, valid from February 2026 to February 2027. This achievement reflects the trust of employees and the positive work culture fostered by the organization.

State-owned SAIL has once again been recognized as a 'Great Place to Work'. The company has earned this certification for the third consecutive period, covering February 2026 to February 2027, according to an official statement on Thursday.

SAIL's Chairman and Managing Director, Amarendu Prakash, stated that this accolade is a testament to the trust employees have in the organization and the collaborative work culture they have cultivated. Prakash emphasized that such achievements underscore the importance of both physical and mental well-being of employees within the company.

Under the Ministry of Steel, SAIL ranks among India's top five steel producers, boasting an annual production capacity of approximately 21 million tonnes. The 'Great Place to Work' certification is awarded based on assessments of employees' overall well-being and company work culture.

