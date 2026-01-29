Supreme Court's Pivotal Rulings: Equity, Elections, and More

In a crucial turn of events, the Supreme Court of India suspended the University Grants Commission's recent equity regulations aimed at preventing caste-based discrimination. The Court described the framework as 'prima facie vague' and warned of potential divisive and dangerous social impacts if implemented.

The apex court also directed the Election Commission to publicly display names on the 'logical discrepancies' list during the special revision of electoral rolls, ensuring transparency at gram panchayat bhavans and block offices.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court advised the National Highway Authority of India to encourage road contractors to establish gaushalas for stray animals under their Corporate Social Responsibility programs, and it reserved its decision on the electoral roll revision in Bihar. Additionally, the Court ordered a medical examination for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk but declined to entertain a plea concerning the legal protections for domestic workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)