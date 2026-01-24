INOXGFL Group Commits Rs 17,000 Crore to Renewable Energy Across India

INOXGFL Group is making a significant leap in India's renewable energy sector, announcing investments totaling Rs 17,000 crore across Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Kerala. The group signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the state governments at the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos, Switzerland, on Friday.

The strategic agreements include plans for setting up solar power projects, manufacturing facilities for solar cells and modules, and establishing solar module testing labs across the three states. The investment in Uttar Pradesh leads with Rs 10,500 crore, while Assam and Kerala will share an additional Rs 6,500 crore, according to an official statement from the company.

INOXGFL's commitment underlines their dedication to India's burgeoning renewable energy ambitions. Executive Director Devansh Jain affirmed the company's resolve to contribute to India's vision of being a global renewable energy leader. The Noida-based conglomerate, which operates in diverse sectors including battery materials and fluorochemicals, aims to strengthen domestic manufacturing and promote sustainability and self-reliance in the energy ecosystem.

