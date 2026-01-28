Left Menu

Dollar's Dramatic Turn and Stock Market Highs Align Amid Fed Anticipation

The dollar stabilized following a sharp selloff, as global stocks remained near record highs. U.S. President Trump dismissed concerns over dollar weakness despite market reactions. Key players await a Federal Reserve decision amid political pressures. Global market trends include tech earnings and unexpected inflation in Australia influencing rate hike expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:12 IST
The U.S. dollar regained stability on Wednesday after a significant selloff. Despite President Donald Trump's indifference to its weakness, global stocks hovered near record highs ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision.

European markets faced declines while U.S. stock futures indicated a positive opening for Wall Street, and Japan's Nikkei index saw upticks. The Federal Reserve's meeting, overshadowed by political issues involving Chair Jerome Powell, is under close observation.

The weakened dollar bolstered the euro and impacted commodity prices, further influencing market movements. Meanwhile, ASML's report of strong AI demand sparked optimism, and inflation trends in Australia fueled expectations of an imminent rate hike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

