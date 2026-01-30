Left Menu

FIR lodged against builder, project head over open waterlogged pit in Greater Noida

Police have registered an FIR against a builder and his project head in Greater Noidas Rabupura area for allegedly leaving a large open pit filled with polluted water near a public road, posing risks to public health and safety, officials said on Friday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 30-01-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 20:57 IST
FIR lodged against builder, project head over open waterlogged pit in Greater Noida
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered an FIR against a builder and his project head in Greater Noida's Rabupura area for allegedly leaving a large open pit filled with polluted water near a public road, posing risks to public health and safety, officials said on Friday. The case was registered after a sub-inspector, during patrolling on January 28 in Sector 22D of Star City found a ''very large and wide pit'' dug close to the road leading to Kherlibhav village. According to the FIR, the pit appeared to have been excavated using heavy machinery and had remained waterlogged for several months. ''Due to prolonged stagnation, the water has become highly polluted and muddy, with rainwater carrying garbage into the pit,'' it said, adding that the situation was causing air pollution. The FIR noted that no safety measures such as barricades or warning signs were installed. ''Leaving such a large, open, waterlogged pit near a public road for a long time poses a danger to human life and constitutes a public nuisance,'' it said. Local farmers also complained of foul smell affecting their breathing while working in nearby fields. Police identified the accused as the builder of Star City, G M Pushkar, and the project head, Pritam Singh, stating that both had ignored repeated warnings. An FIR has been registered under provisions of the Environment Protection Act, the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Rabupura SHO Shyam Babu Shukla said further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026