US-India Tariff Deal Brings Relief Amid Oil Trade Shifts

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah welcomed the US decision to lower reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%. The move follows India's agreement to cease oil purchases from Russia, alleviating burdens on Indian exporters. Concerns remain about alternative oil sources and potential fuel cost impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:12 IST
In a significant development, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah lauded the US government's move to lower reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%. This decision could offer much-needed relief to Indian exporters grappling with hefty tariffs.

The tariff adjustment announcement came from US President Donald Trump, who indicated that the reductions follow India's decision to discontinue oil imports from Russia. Previously, in 2025, a steep 50% tariff on Indian goods was imposed, linked to India's oil trade with Russia.

While Abdullah views the tariff reduction as a positive step for Indian exports, he expressed concerns about the sources of oil supply. He raised questions about the potential impact on fuel prices domestically as India pivots to alternative oil sources. "For that, we have to wait and see," Abdullah stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

