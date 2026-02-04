Left Menu

Assassination Attempt on Trump: Bush Hider Sentenced

Ryan Routh, 59, was convicted for attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at a Florida golf course before the 2024 election. Acting as his own lawyer, Routh was found guilty of five criminal counts. Prosecutors seek a life sentence, while Routh argues for 27 years, denying intent to kill Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:34 IST
Assassination Attempt on Trump: Bush Hider Sentenced

Ryan Routh, a 59-year-old resident of Hawaii and former resident of North Carolina, was convicted for attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at a Florida golf course before the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Prosecutors have requested a life sentence, asserting that Routh's actions displayed a lack of remorse and premeditation.

The incident at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach marked the second attempt on Trump's life in two months, following an earlier incident in Pennsylvania. Routh, found with firearm possession and intercepted by Secret Service agents hiding in the bushes, was charged with five criminal counts, including attempted assassination.

During his trial, Routh represented himself and claimed he had no intention to harm Trump, requesting a lesser sentence of 27 years and expressing willingness for psychological treatment. Prosecutors, citing Routh's careful planning and intent to obstruct federal officers, emphasized the seriousness of his plot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP's Nitin Nabin Criticizes Telangana CM for 'Appeasement Politics'

BJP's Nitin Nabin Criticizes Telangana CM for 'Appeasement Politics'

 India
2
Farewell to NCP Stalwart Ravindra Pagar: A Political Legacy Remembered

Farewell to NCP Stalwart Ravindra Pagar: A Political Legacy Remembered

 India
3
Judicial Bonds: Strengthening Indo-French Cooperation

Judicial Bonds: Strengthening Indo-French Cooperation

 India
4
Trump Reduces Immigration Agents in Minnesota

Trump Reduces Immigration Agents in Minnesota

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026