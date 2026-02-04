Assassination Attempt on Trump: Bush Hider Sentenced

Ryan Routh, a 59-year-old resident of Hawaii and former resident of North Carolina, was convicted for attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at a Florida golf course before the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Prosecutors have requested a life sentence, asserting that Routh's actions displayed a lack of remorse and premeditation.

The incident at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach marked the second attempt on Trump's life in two months, following an earlier incident in Pennsylvania. Routh, found with firearm possession and intercepted by Secret Service agents hiding in the bushes, was charged with five criminal counts, including attempted assassination.

During his trial, Routh represented himself and claimed he had no intention to harm Trump, requesting a lesser sentence of 27 years and expressing willingness for psychological treatment. Prosecutors, citing Routh's careful planning and intent to obstruct federal officers, emphasized the seriousness of his plot.

