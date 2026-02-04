Tragic Tale of Betrayal and Desperation in Korba

In a shocking turn of events, a man allegedly attacked his girlfriend before taking his own life in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. The local police identified the critically injured woman as Nisha, alias Pratiksha, near a culvert where Shubham Naidu's body was also found on Tuesday night.

The discovery came after Bilaspur police had informed their Korba counterparts about a young woman lying in a pool of blood. Family members had reported her missing earlier that evening. When Korba police reached the scene, they found Nisha severely wounded and Naidu deceased.

According to officials, Nisha stated that the attack was perpetrated by Naidu, who then killed himself. Naidu, a married man with a child, had marital disputes, but the exact reasons for the violent incident are still under investigation.