Left Menu

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Reports Robust Q3 Profits Driven by Sales Growth

Emcure Pharmaceuticals has posted a 48% year-on-year rise in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 231 crore for Q3 2025, fueled by strong sales across business verticals. CEO Satish Mehta highlighted strategic investments and a promising Novo Nordisk partnership as key growth drivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 14:59 IST
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Reports Robust Q3 Profits Driven by Sales Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Emcure Pharmaceuticals announced a significant increase in its consolidated profit after tax, reporting a 48% year-on-year rise to Rs 231 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025. This impressive growth was attributed to robust sales performance across various business sectors, as noted in their recent statement.

CEO and MD Satish Mehta emphasized the company's strong performance, outperforming industry benchmarks during the quarter. He stressed that Emcure remains committed to enhancing profitability while continuing to invest in human resources, innovative products, and efficient processes to sustain vigorous growth.

The strategic partnership with Novo Nordisk was particularly highlighted as it offered Emcure an advantageous early-entry position in the burgeoning obesity market. Concurrently, Emcure's stock saw a slight increase of 0.94% on the BSE, reaching Rs 1,519.85 per share.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's Profit Surge: A 14% Leap Forward

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's Profit Surge: A 14% Leap Forward

 India
2
Purig Warriors Smash Kangs Sing’s Unbeaten Streak in Thrilling Ice Hockey Showdown

Purig Warriors Smash Kangs Sing’s Unbeaten Streak in Thrilling Ice Hockey Sh...

 India
3
Daniel Thioune Appointed as Werder Bremen Coach

Daniel Thioune Appointed as Werder Bremen Coach

 Germany
4
Tactical Triumph in Kishtwar: Operation Trashi-I Marks a Victory

Tactical Triumph in Kishtwar: Operation Trashi-I Marks a Victory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026