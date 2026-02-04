Emcure Pharmaceuticals Reports Robust Q3 Profits Driven by Sales Growth
Emcure Pharmaceuticals has posted a 48% year-on-year rise in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 231 crore for Q3 2025, fueled by strong sales across business verticals. CEO Satish Mehta highlighted strategic investments and a promising Novo Nordisk partnership as key growth drivers.
Emcure Pharmaceuticals announced a significant increase in its consolidated profit after tax, reporting a 48% year-on-year rise to Rs 231 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025. This impressive growth was attributed to robust sales performance across various business sectors, as noted in their recent statement.
CEO and MD Satish Mehta emphasized the company's strong performance, outperforming industry benchmarks during the quarter. He stressed that Emcure remains committed to enhancing profitability while continuing to invest in human resources, innovative products, and efficient processes to sustain vigorous growth.
The strategic partnership with Novo Nordisk was particularly highlighted as it offered Emcure an advantageous early-entry position in the burgeoning obesity market. Concurrently, Emcure's stock saw a slight increase of 0.94% on the BSE, reaching Rs 1,519.85 per share.
(With inputs from agencies.)
