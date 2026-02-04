Left Menu

Heroic Rescue: Family Saved from Burning Car on Maharashtra Highway

A family of four was rescued by highway traffic police after their car caught fire due to a short circuit in Beed, Maharashtra. The incident occurred at midnight on the Dhule-Solapur National Highway. The blaze was controlled with local help, restoring traffic flow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A vehicle caught fire on the Dhule-Solapur National Highway in Maharashtra's Beed district, prompting swift action from the highway traffic police. The incident occurred shortly after midnight, resulting from a short circuit in the overheated car.

The car, traveling towards Gangakhed in Parbhani district, burst into flames at Manjarsumba Ghat, creating panic among commuters on the busy road. The police, in a heroic effort, rescued a couple and their two children from the burning vehicle.

Thanks to the quick response of the police and local bystanders, the blaze was brought under control, and the damaged car was moved aside, ensuring the restoration of normal traffic flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

