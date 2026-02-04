Transformative Union Budget: Paving the Path for Inclusive Growth
Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, lauds the Union Budget for its robust growth strategy focusing on infrastructure, social empowerment, and regional development. Emphasizing frontier areas like Arunachal Pradesh, it paves the way for enhanced connectivity, cultural tourism, and economic resilience, aligning state aspirations with national progress.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein expressed strong approval of the Union Budget, highlighting its forward-thinking approach that aligns with the aspirations of all Indians. He praised the Budget for its emphasis on infrastructure development, inclusive growth, and social empowerment.
In a press conference at the Assembly premises, Mein commended Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, noting that the Budget underscores the government's commitment to sustainable and balanced development nationwide. It allocates substantial funds for infrastructure, carbon capture, biopharma, and MSME liquidity reforms, focusing on long-term economic stability.
Specifically, for Arunachal Pradesh, the Budget's attention to strategic infrastructure, border connectivity, and hydropower projects promises accelerated growth. The introduction of Buddhist tourist circuits is set to boost cultural tourism and create jobs. Mein stressed that these initiatives will not only enhance the quality of life but also bolster the state's role in India's growth and security strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Bus Service Connects Beni and Delhi, Boosting Pilgrimage and Tourism
Centre Boosts Tourism Infrastructure in Assam Through Key Schemes
Sint Maarten fast-tracks sewer expansion to protect reefs and tourism
Reclaiming Incredible: India's Path to a Tourism Renaissance
SA Steps Up Tourism Growth Strategy as Patricia De Lille Deepens Engagement with Asian Markets