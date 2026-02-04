Transformative Union Budget: Paving the Path for Inclusive Growth

On Wednesday, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein expressed strong approval of the Union Budget, highlighting its forward-thinking approach that aligns with the aspirations of all Indians. He praised the Budget for its emphasis on infrastructure development, inclusive growth, and social empowerment.

In a press conference at the Assembly premises, Mein commended Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, noting that the Budget underscores the government's commitment to sustainable and balanced development nationwide. It allocates substantial funds for infrastructure, carbon capture, biopharma, and MSME liquidity reforms, focusing on long-term economic stability.

Specifically, for Arunachal Pradesh, the Budget's attention to strategic infrastructure, border connectivity, and hydropower projects promises accelerated growth. The introduction of Buddhist tourist circuits is set to boost cultural tourism and create jobs. Mein stressed that these initiatives will not only enhance the quality of life but also bolster the state's role in India's growth and security strategy.

