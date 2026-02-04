Left Menu

Transformative Union Budget: Paving the Path for Inclusive Growth

Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, lauds the Union Budget for its robust growth strategy focusing on infrastructure, social empowerment, and regional development. Emphasizing frontier areas like Arunachal Pradesh, it paves the way for enhanced connectivity, cultural tourism, and economic resilience, aligning state aspirations with national progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:52 IST
Transformative Union Budget: Paving the Path for Inclusive Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein expressed strong approval of the Union Budget, highlighting its forward-thinking approach that aligns with the aspirations of all Indians. He praised the Budget for its emphasis on infrastructure development, inclusive growth, and social empowerment.

In a press conference at the Assembly premises, Mein commended Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, noting that the Budget underscores the government's commitment to sustainable and balanced development nationwide. It allocates substantial funds for infrastructure, carbon capture, biopharma, and MSME liquidity reforms, focusing on long-term economic stability.

Specifically, for Arunachal Pradesh, the Budget's attention to strategic infrastructure, border connectivity, and hydropower projects promises accelerated growth. The introduction of Buddhist tourist circuits is set to boost cultural tourism and create jobs. Mein stressed that these initiatives will not only enhance the quality of life but also bolster the state's role in India's growth and security strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Job Growth Stalls Amid Mixed Sector Performance

U.S. Job Growth Stalls Amid Mixed Sector Performance

 Global
2
Chaos Erupts in Lok Sabha: Opposition Protests Over Controversial Remarks

Chaos Erupts in Lok Sabha: Opposition Protests Over Controversial Remarks

 India
3
Anti-Drone System 'Baaz Akh' Thwarts Cross-Border Heroin Smuggling

Anti-Drone System 'Baaz Akh' Thwarts Cross-Border Heroin Smuggling

 India
4
Pawar Family Navigates Political and Personal Turmoil

Pawar Family Navigates Political and Personal Turmoil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026