Mamata Banerjee Makes a Rare Courtroom Appearance
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee appeared in the Supreme Court to argue in a case related to the electoral rolls revision. Her appearance was marked by curiosity and media attention. Banerjee personally presented her arguments and may return for further hearings on February 9.
- Country:
- India
In an unprecedented move, West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made an appearance in the Supreme Court on Wednesday to present her arguments regarding the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls in the state.
Draped in a traditional white saree paired with a black scarf, Banerjee was witnessed entering the courtroom accompanied by her legal team, including TMC MP and senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee, as media personnel documented the rare occasion.
The hearing saw the chief minister actively participating in legal proceedings, initially supported by senior advocate Shyam Divan before taking the stand herself. The court has scheduled the next hearing for February 9, where Banerjee's continued involvement is anticipated.
ALSO READ
Yumnam Khemchand Singh Sworn in as Manipur Chief Minister, Ends President's Rule
Y Khemchand Singh Sworn in as Manipur's Chief Minister Amid Ethnic Turmoil
US Domestic News: High-Profile Legalities, Healthcare Delays and Political Tensions
Haryana Chief Minister Saini Rebuts Congress Claims on Union Budget
Y Khemchand Singh Takes Oath as Manipur Chief Minister