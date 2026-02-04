Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Makes a Rare Courtroom Appearance

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee appeared in the Supreme Court to argue in a case related to the electoral rolls revision. Her appearance was marked by curiosity and media attention. Banerjee personally presented her arguments and may return for further hearings on February 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made an appearance in the Supreme Court on Wednesday to present her arguments regarding the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls in the state.

Draped in a traditional white saree paired with a black scarf, Banerjee was witnessed entering the courtroom accompanied by her legal team, including TMC MP and senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee, as media personnel documented the rare occasion.

The hearing saw the chief minister actively participating in legal proceedings, initially supported by senior advocate Shyam Divan before taking the stand herself. The court has scheduled the next hearing for February 9, where Banerjee's continued involvement is anticipated.

