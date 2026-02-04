Ambani Envisions India's Double-Digit Growth and Energy Independence
Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman, emphasized India's potential for sustained double-digit growth, attributing it to stable economic leadership and innovation in energy independence. He discussed 5G advancements and foresaw new Reliances emerging, urging focus on law and order and social harmony for future prosperity.
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, expressed confidence in India's ability to achieve sustained double-digit growth, attributing this potential to stable economic leadership. Speaking at a JioBlackRock event, Ambani emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order as well as social harmony to support economic development.
Ambani highlighted key initiatives, noting that within the next decade, India will significantly reduce its energy imports by 80% and every Indian village now has a world-class 5G network, both cheaper and better than those in other countries.
He expressed optimism about the emergence of 100 new Reliance-like enterprises across the nation, suggesting a bright future for India's economic journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
