Historic US-India Trade Deal: A Tariff-Free Future

India has agreed to reduce tariffs on an extensive range of American industrial and agricultural products to zero percent under a new trade deal with the US. The agreement, announced by President Trump, represents a significant step in bilateral trade, with India committing to considerable investments in key American sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:44 IST
In a landmark trade agreement between the United States and India, tariffs on a wide range of American industrial and agricultural goods are set to be reduced to zero percent. This major announcement was made by President Donald Trump's administration, highlighting a new era of economic cooperation between the two nations.

Jamieson Greer, a top US trade official, hailed the deal as a 'big win,' although the US will maintain an 18% tariff against India due to an existing trade deficit. The comprehensive agreement also sees India promising not to purchase Russian oil, committing instead to substantial investments in US energy and other sectors.

The US and India have further agreed on mutual recognition of certain standards, opening new avenues for American products in Indian markets. The deal emphasizes ongoing bilateral collaboration in critical areas, such as minerals exploration and energy security, reinforcing the strong ties between the world's two largest democracies.

