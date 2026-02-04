Pakistani-Kazakh Relations: A New Era of Strategic Partnership
Pakistan and Kazakhstan signed 37 agreements to boost bilateral trade to USD 1 billion. The countries aim to enhance collaboration in various sectors, including energy, technology, and trade, through a new strategic partnership. The initiatives were sealed during President Tokayev’s historic visit to Pakistan.
In a diplomatic milestone, Pakistan and Kazakhstan signed 37 memorandums of understanding to elevate bilateral trade to USD 1 billion within a year. This initiative took shape during Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's maiden visit to Pakistan in over two decades.
The agreements, covering sectors like energy, technology, and trade, mark a significant step towards establishing a strategic partnership, as endorsed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Kazakh counterpart at a joint press event. Currently, trade between the nations stands at USD 250 million, with aims to quadruple it through enhanced cooperation.
During the Kazakhstan-Pakistan Business Forum, over 250 companies pledged to enter various commercial agreements, cementing the significance of this renewed bilateral focus. The visit, hailed as historic, underscores a commitment to broaden diplomatic and economic ties between the nations.
