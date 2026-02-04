Left Menu

Pakistani-Kazakh Relations: A New Era of Strategic Partnership

Pakistan and Kazakhstan signed 37 agreements to boost bilateral trade to USD 1 billion. The countries aim to enhance collaboration in various sectors, including energy, technology, and trade, through a new strategic partnership. The initiatives were sealed during President Tokayev’s historic visit to Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:48 IST
Pakistani-Kazakh Relations: A New Era of Strategic Partnership
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a diplomatic milestone, Pakistan and Kazakhstan signed 37 memorandums of understanding to elevate bilateral trade to USD 1 billion within a year. This initiative took shape during Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's maiden visit to Pakistan in over two decades.

The agreements, covering sectors like energy, technology, and trade, mark a significant step towards establishing a strategic partnership, as endorsed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Kazakh counterpart at a joint press event. Currently, trade between the nations stands at USD 250 million, with aims to quadruple it through enhanced cooperation.

During the Kazakhstan-Pakistan Business Forum, over 250 companies pledged to enter various commercial agreements, cementing the significance of this renewed bilateral focus. The visit, hailed as historic, underscores a commitment to broaden diplomatic and economic ties between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Job Growth Stalls Amid Mixed Sector Performance

U.S. Job Growth Stalls Amid Mixed Sector Performance

 Global
2
Chaos Erupts in Lok Sabha: Opposition Protests Over Controversial Remarks

Chaos Erupts in Lok Sabha: Opposition Protests Over Controversial Remarks

 India
3
Anti-Drone System 'Baaz Akh' Thwarts Cross-Border Heroin Smuggling

Anti-Drone System 'Baaz Akh' Thwarts Cross-Border Heroin Smuggling

 India
4
Pawar Family Navigates Political and Personal Turmoil

Pawar Family Navigates Political and Personal Turmoil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026