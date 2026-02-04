Xi and Putin Plan Strategic Partnership Expansion

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Chinese President Xi Jinping conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin the necessity for a comprehensive framework to advance Sino-Russian relations. The leaders' dialogue, partially aired on Russian state media, underscores a mutual desire for strategic alignment.

Xi, speaking through an interpreter, expressed China's intent to forge a robust pathway for mutual cooperation, highlighting the importance of planning in fostering deepened bilateral ties amidst global geopolitical shifts.

Putin acknowledged Xi's remarks as both countries show a shared interest in reinforcing their partnership, a move that could influence international alliances and global political equilibrium.

