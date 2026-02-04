Left Menu

Xi and Putin Plan Strategic Partnership Expansion

During a televised conversation, Chinese leader Xi Jinping emphasized the need for China and Russia to develop a "grand plan" for enhancing their bilateral relations. Speaking through an interpreter, Xi communicated this vision to Russian President Vladimir Putin, showcasing the countries' intent to strengthen ties.

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Chinese President Xi Jinping conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin the necessity for a comprehensive framework to advance Sino-Russian relations. The leaders' dialogue, partially aired on Russian state media, underscores a mutual desire for strategic alignment.

Xi, speaking through an interpreter, expressed China's intent to forge a robust pathway for mutual cooperation, highlighting the importance of planning in fostering deepened bilateral ties amidst global geopolitical shifts.

Putin acknowledged Xi's remarks as both countries show a shared interest in reinforcing their partnership, a move that could influence international alliances and global political equilibrium.

