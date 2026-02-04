Emirates Eyes Larger Airbus A350 Amid Market Evolution
Emirates is open to exploring a larger model of the Airbus A350 if the manufacturer decides to develop it. Airbus is considering this in response to Boeing's studies on a larger 777X variant. Currently, the A350-1000 is the biggest model, but Emirates remains hesitant due to engine concerns.
In a strategic move to enhance its aircraft lineup, Emirates President Tim Clark has expressed interest in a potential larger model of the Airbus A350, if the European manufacturer proceeds with its plans for a new wide-body variant. The consideration follows Airbus' November announcement of exploring the A350-2000 model.
This development arises as a direct response to rival Boeing's agreement to study an expanded version of its 777X aircraft, aiming to secure 65 new orders for the delayed jet. A proposed larger A350 could surpass the A350-1000, the biggest model currently available from Airbus.
Despite the prospects, Emirates has previously refrained from acquiring the A350-1000 due to concerns over the engine's performance in the Gulf's challenging operational environment. The airline continues to call for manufacturers to prioritize the creation of larger and more durable airplanes.
