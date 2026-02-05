Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike Sparks Political Debate

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) plans to adjust metro fares starting February 9, introducing a zone-based fare revision that raises prices by Re 1 to Rs 5. This adjustment aligns with the Annual Automatic Fare Adjustment system to maintain financial sustainability and prevent severe future fare hikes.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, overseeing Bengaluru Development, noted that the fare decision is managed by a committee led by the central government, not the state. However, criticism from the BJP suggests it might discourage public transport use in traffic-laden Bengaluru.

BJP leaders argue that the hike burdens commuters and hurts a city that needs robust mass transport solutions. The proposed increase follows guidance from the First Fare Fixation Committee as part of an effort to keep fare changes small and predictable.

(With inputs from agencies.)