Left Menu

Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike Sparks Political Debate

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced a metro fare increase effective February 9, prompting criticism for potentially deterring public transport use. The revision, part of an automatic annual adjustment, involves a small annual increase to maintain financial sustainability, though it has sparked a political debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-02-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 20:33 IST
Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike Sparks Political Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) plans to adjust metro fares starting February 9, introducing a zone-based fare revision that raises prices by Re 1 to Rs 5. This adjustment aligns with the Annual Automatic Fare Adjustment system to maintain financial sustainability and prevent severe future fare hikes.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, overseeing Bengaluru Development, noted that the fare decision is managed by a committee led by the central government, not the state. However, criticism from the BJP suggests it might discourage public transport use in traffic-laden Bengaluru.

BJP leaders argue that the hike burdens commuters and hurts a city that needs robust mass transport solutions. The proposed increase follows guidance from the First Fare Fixation Committee as part of an effort to keep fare changes small and predictable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Summit: India-Malaysia Partnership to Soar

Historic Summit: India-Malaysia Partnership to Soar

 Global
2
Courts Back Trump's Detention Policy: A Major Immigration Twist

Courts Back Trump's Detention Policy: A Major Immigration Twist

 United States
3
Family's Heartfelt Plea: Savannah Guthrie Fights for Mother's Safe Return

Family's Heartfelt Plea: Savannah Guthrie Fights for Mother's Safe Return

 Global
4
Freedom's Call: Protests Outside Helicoide Prison

Freedom's Call: Protests Outside Helicoide Prison

 Venezuela

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026