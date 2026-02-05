Agriculture Minister Defends Indo-US Trade Deal Amid Opposition Criticism

On Thursday, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan staunchly defended the Indo-US trade agreement, countering Opposition claims about its negative effects on India's farming sector. He engaged in a heated exchange, particularly targeting Congress for what he perceived as fear-mongering about the impact on agriculture and dairy.

Reassuring skeptics, Chouhan cited protections for key crops and dairy products, asserting that the agreement, formulated under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, represents a diplomatic triumph. He highlighted the potential boost to exports like rice and textiles, dismissing fears of American imports overwhelming the market.

The minister further criticized Congress' conduct in Parliament, specifically Rahul Gandhi's protests, as undermining parliamentary norms and national interests. Chouhan argued that Congress' attacks on parliamentary proceedings were not just personal but harmful to India's dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)