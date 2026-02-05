Left Menu

Agriculture Minister Defends Indo-US Trade Deal Amid Opposition Criticism

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan robustly defended the Indo-US trade deal against Opposition allegations, asserting that it safeguards Indian farmers' interests. Chouhan criticized the Congress, emphasizing benefits such as increased exports. He condemned opposition conduct in Parliament as detrimental to national interests and the dignity of Prime Minister's office.

On Thursday, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan staunchly defended the Indo-US trade agreement, countering Opposition claims about its negative effects on India's farming sector. He engaged in a heated exchange, particularly targeting Congress for what he perceived as fear-mongering about the impact on agriculture and dairy.

Reassuring skeptics, Chouhan cited protections for key crops and dairy products, asserting that the agreement, formulated under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, represents a diplomatic triumph. He highlighted the potential boost to exports like rice and textiles, dismissing fears of American imports overwhelming the market.

The minister further criticized Congress' conduct in Parliament, specifically Rahul Gandhi's protests, as undermining parliamentary norms and national interests. Chouhan argued that Congress' attacks on parliamentary proceedings were not just personal but harmful to India's dignity.

