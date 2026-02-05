Majority of Air India Group Fleet Plagued by Recurrent Defects

In a recent parliamentary session, data indicated that a substantial portion of Air India Group's fleet suffers from recurring defects, raising concerns about aviation safety. According to figures shared in the Lok Sabha, approximately 72% of Air India's examined aircraft were found to have persistent issues.

The report detailed that from the 754 aircraft reviewed across six scheduled airlines, 377 were flagged for repetitive defects. IndiGo, with 148 affected planes out of 405 analyzed, also featured prominently in the data, sparking discussions on the need for enhanced maintenance and oversight.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, also announced extensive surveillance activities by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over the last year, including thousands of inspections and audits. Efforts are underway to address manpower shortages within the DGCA, ensuring robust aviation safety monitoring continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)