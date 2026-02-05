Left Menu

Air India's Close Call: Flight Aborts Landing at Jaipur

An Air India flight from Mumbai to Jaipur had to abort its landing due to an unstable approach, causing the pilot to execute a 'go-around.' After remaining airborne for about 10-11 minutes, the aircraft landed safely, ensuring all passengers were unharmed, according to airport officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:29 IST
Air India's Close Call: Flight Aborts Landing at Jaipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight approaching Jaipur International Airport from Mumbai aborted its landing on Thursday due to an unstable descent, officials revealed. The pilot executed a 'go-around' maneuver shortly after the initial touchdown, consistent with standard safety procedures.

Passengers experienced brief anxiety as the plane circled the airfield, staying airborne for roughly 10 to 11 minutes to stabilize for a second landing attempt. Upon ensuring a secure approach, the aircraft touched down without further incident.

All passengers aboard were reported safe and sound, and the situation was managed effectively by the Air India crew, the airport spokesman confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Takaichi: A New Era for Japan's Leadership

Trump Backs Takaichi: A New Era for Japan's Leadership

 Global
2
TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

 Global
3
U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

 Global
4
Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slowdown

Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slo...

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026