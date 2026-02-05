Air India's Close Call: Flight Aborts Landing at Jaipur

An Air India flight approaching Jaipur International Airport from Mumbai aborted its landing on Thursday due to an unstable descent, officials revealed. The pilot executed a 'go-around' maneuver shortly after the initial touchdown, consistent with standard safety procedures.

Passengers experienced brief anxiety as the plane circled the airfield, staying airborne for roughly 10 to 11 minutes to stabilize for a second landing attempt. Upon ensuring a secure approach, the aircraft touched down without further incident.

All passengers aboard were reported safe and sound, and the situation was managed effectively by the Air India crew, the airport spokesman confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)