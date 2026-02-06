Crackdown on Ride-Hailing Platform: Rapido Motorbikes Seized

The transport department has launched a crackdown on Rapido, a ride-hailing platform, for operating without required permissions in the city. Officials confirmed the seizure of 12 motorbikes linked to the company, directing Rapido to cease ride bookings via its mobile application until proper licenses are obtained.

Assistant Regional Transport Officer Archana Mishra stated that legal action would follow if Rapido failed to respond to the issued notice. Despite previous attempts between 2021 and 2024 to halt bike taxi services, the department struggled due to lack of control over mobile apps, now necessitating police intervention.

Adding to its woes, Rapido is currently entangled in a criminal case following an alleged rape incident involving one of its riders. The department's actions underline the increasing scrutiny on ride-hailing services struggling to comply with regulatory frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)