Left Menu

Crackdown on Ride-Hailing Platform: Rapido Motorbikes Seized

The transport department seized 12 bikes affiliated with Rapido for operating without permissions. Rapido has been directed to halt services and provide an explanation. The department recently sought police help as it lacks the authority to disable apps. A case against a Rapido rider for alleged rape has surfaced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 06-02-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 00:00 IST
Crackdown on Ride-Hailing Platform: Rapido Motorbikes Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The transport department has launched a crackdown on Rapido, a ride-hailing platform, for operating without required permissions in the city. Officials confirmed the seizure of 12 motorbikes linked to the company, directing Rapido to cease ride bookings via its mobile application until proper licenses are obtained.

Assistant Regional Transport Officer Archana Mishra stated that legal action would follow if Rapido failed to respond to the issued notice. Despite previous attempts between 2021 and 2024 to halt bike taxi services, the department struggled due to lack of control over mobile apps, now necessitating police intervention.

Adding to its woes, Rapido is currently entangled in a criminal case following an alleged rape incident involving one of its riders. The department's actions underline the increasing scrutiny on ride-hailing services struggling to comply with regulatory frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Takaichi: A New Era for Japan's Leadership

Trump Backs Takaichi: A New Era for Japan's Leadership

 Global
2
TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

 Global
3
U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

 Global
4
Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slowdown

Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slo...

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026