Crackdown on Ride-Hailing Platform: Rapido Motorbikes Seized
The transport department seized 12 bikes affiliated with Rapido for operating without permissions. Rapido has been directed to halt services and provide an explanation. The department recently sought police help as it lacks the authority to disable apps. A case against a Rapido rider for alleged rape has surfaced.
- Country:
- India
The transport department has launched a crackdown on Rapido, a ride-hailing platform, for operating without required permissions in the city. Officials confirmed the seizure of 12 motorbikes linked to the company, directing Rapido to cease ride bookings via its mobile application until proper licenses are obtained.
Assistant Regional Transport Officer Archana Mishra stated that legal action would follow if Rapido failed to respond to the issued notice. Despite previous attempts between 2021 and 2024 to halt bike taxi services, the department struggled due to lack of control over mobile apps, now necessitating police intervention.
Adding to its woes, Rapido is currently entangled in a criminal case following an alleged rape incident involving one of its riders. The department's actions underline the increasing scrutiny on ride-hailing services struggling to comply with regulatory frameworks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- transport
- ride-hailing
- Rapido
- motorbikes
- seized
- permissions
- licence
- illegal
- police
- investigation
ALSO READ
4.24 Tonnes of Cocaine Seized in Pacific Under NZ-Led Operation Kiwa
Explosive Discovery: Massive Haul Seized Near Palakkad
Explosive Discovery: Seized Truck Uncovers Hidden Cache
Electoral Vigilance: Rs 31 Lakh Seized in Latehar as Polls Loom
Illegal Weapons Seized: Young Man Arrested in Thane District