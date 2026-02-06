Digital Revolution: Transforming Agricultural Lending in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Thursday that digital good governance is revolutionizing the way farmers secure loans via Kisan Credit Cards (KCC), cutting the wait time from a month to just five minutes.

Speaking at a local event, Adityanath also highlighted the ambitious agricultural credit target of Rs 3 lakh crore for the 2026-27 fiscal year, marking a 13% increase over the previous year's goal. He emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing the agricultural sector.

The Chief Minister pointed out ongoing collaborations with farmers to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into agriculture. He noted significant developments in this field, citing Madhya Pradesh's budget for an agriculture platform as an inspiration and signaling Uttar Pradesh's accelerated efforts toward this technological integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)