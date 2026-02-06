Torch, Protests, and Sponsorships: The Eve of Milano Cortina Winter Games

The anticipated arrival of the Olympic torch in Milan, set against the towering backdrop of the city's gothic cathedral, was met with a blend of exuberant cheers and pointed protests. Fans and onlookers alike gathered to mark the eve of the opening ceremony for the Milano Cortina Winter Games.

In a symbolic gesture, Nicoletta Manni, a renowned ballet dancer from the La Scala theatre, carried the torch to the stage where it ignited a brazier. The scene was electric, with the torch journeying through the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele arcade, captivating a rain-soaked Cathedral Square crowd eager to capture the moment.

Meanwhile, protests emerged in solidarity with Gaza, accompanied by environmental critique against major sponsor Eni for its fossil fuel ties. Greenpeace's dramatic installation depicting oil-dripping Olympic rings underscored a plea for climate action. The Games promise to merge celebration with awareness, spotlighting sustainability and sport.

