Chill Fest Revolutionizes Summer Shopping at Reliance Digital

Reliance Digital is reshaping how India prepares for summer with its innovative 'Chill Fest' campaign. Emphasizing flexibility and foresight, the campaign encourages consumers to purchase cooling solutions in the off-season for greater benefits and seamless experiences.

From energy-efficient Refrigerators to high-performance Air Conditioners, 'Chill Fest' brings a wide range of cooling essentials under one roof. The campaign highlights the benefits of planning ahead, offering more choices, expedited service, and considerable savings up to ₹21,000 on leading bank cards and paper finance.

Additionally, the campaign features attractive payment plans, such as taking home an AC for just ₹1 on EMI, alongside free delivery and installation services. Enhanced benefits, including extended warranties and assured gifts, make 'Chill Fest' a smart and rewarding way to stay cool before the heat arrives.