Left Menu

Chill Fest Revolutionizes Summer Shopping at Reliance Digital

Reliance Digital launches 'Chill Fest' campaign to prep for summer early, promoting off-season shopping for cooling solutions. The campaign offers substantial savings, flexible payment plans, and added perks like free delivery and warranties, encouraging consumers to beat the heat with smart purchases before the summer rush.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2026 10:53 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 10:53 IST
Chill Fest Revolutionizes Summer Shopping at Reliance Digital
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Digital is reshaping how India prepares for summer with its innovative 'Chill Fest' campaign. Emphasizing flexibility and foresight, the campaign encourages consumers to purchase cooling solutions in the off-season for greater benefits and seamless experiences.

From energy-efficient Refrigerators to high-performance Air Conditioners, 'Chill Fest' brings a wide range of cooling essentials under one roof. The campaign highlights the benefits of planning ahead, offering more choices, expedited service, and considerable savings up to ₹21,000 on leading bank cards and paper finance.

Additionally, the campaign features attractive payment plans, such as taking home an AC for just ₹1 on EMI, alongside free delivery and installation services. Enhanced benefits, including extended warranties and assured gifts, make 'Chill Fest' a smart and rewarding way to stay cool before the heat arrives.

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026