Trump's Full Endorsement Fuels Takaichi's Commanding Lead in Japan

U.S. President Donald Trump endorses Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ahead of elections, potentially influencing Japan-U.S. relations and geopolitical dynamics. Takaichi, poised for victory, faces scrutiny over tax policy and defense plans against China. Markets remain skeptical as elections unfold amid challenges and voter turnout concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 12:31 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has extended his complete endorsement to Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi just before a national election. Despite already expected to secure a significant victory, Trump's support is set to bolster Takaichi's position both domestically and internationally.

Analysts suggest Trump's backing aligns with his strategy of supporting right-wing leaders worldwide, as seen previously with endorsements for leaders in Hungary and Argentina. Takaichi, a nationalist known for her defense policies, has gathered attention for her bold stance on Japan's military build-up and potential conflict with China.

While the endorsement may resonate with Japan's business community, market concerns loom over Takaichi's economic policies, especially her tax proposals. As Japan prepares for the election, voter turnout could play a critical role in shaping not only the political landscape but also foreign relations between Japan and its allies, particularly the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

