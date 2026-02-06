Left Menu

Air India's Transformation Takes Flight with New Delhi Lounge

Air India's CEO Campbell Wilson announced exciting transformations for the airline, including a new lounge at Delhi airport. By 2026, upgrades to wide-body aircrafts will be completed, enhancing customer experience. The airline plans to expand globally, with significant investments in new lounges worldwide.

Air India is marking a significant transformation with the opening of its new lounge at Delhi airport, CEO Campbell Wilson announced. This development is part of the Tata Group-owned airline's broader strategy to elevate the travel experience.

The expansive Maharaja Lounge, spanning 16,000 square feet, can accommodate 300 guests across its 'Business' and 'First Class' sections, signaling what's to come as Air India prepares for an exciting new phase.

Wilson emphasized that by 2026, major upgrades will become apparent as the airline nears completion of its retrofit of wide-body aircraft, enhancing overall service. The airline's plan includes strategic expansions and investments in new lounges globally.

Latest News

