China's Bold Aviation Display at Singapore Airshow: Southeast Asia's New Power Play

China took the stage at this week's Singapore Airshow, flaunting its military and aviation capabilities while gaining significant attention from delegations across Southeast Asia. As Beijing aims to expand its influence in the region, China's show of strength challenges the existing reliance on U.S. military support.

The display featured the People's Liberation Army Air Force's aerobatic team and its Chengdu J-10C fighter jets, marking their debut appearance. Military experts note that China's growing power projection capabilities are shifting the dynamics of the global arms race.

The airshow also spotlighted China's commercial aviation developments, with state-owned COMAC promoting its C919 narrowbody jet. As China's civil aviation ambitions continue to grow, industry analysts predict a slow but steady challenge to Airbus and Boeing's dominance in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)