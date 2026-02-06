China's Bold Aviation Display at Singapore Airshow: Southeast Asia's New Power Play
China showcased its military and aviation prowess at the Singapore Airshow, aiming to increase its influence in Southeast Asia. With China's military assets gaining attention and its commercial airline ambitions progressing, the region's reliance on U.S. arms and aircraft is being challenged.
China took the stage at this week's Singapore Airshow, flaunting its military and aviation capabilities while gaining significant attention from delegations across Southeast Asia. As Beijing aims to expand its influence in the region, China's show of strength challenges the existing reliance on U.S. military support.
The display featured the People's Liberation Army Air Force's aerobatic team and its Chengdu J-10C fighter jets, marking their debut appearance. Military experts note that China's growing power projection capabilities are shifting the dynamics of the global arms race.
The airshow also spotlighted China's commercial aviation developments, with state-owned COMAC promoting its C919 narrowbody jet. As China's civil aviation ambitions continue to grow, industry analysts predict a slow but steady challenge to Airbus and Boeing's dominance in the market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
