Policy transmission on deposit side is slower; FD rates would come down: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 12:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Policy transmission on deposit side is slower; FD rates would come down: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Lebanon's Golden Dilemma: Can Untouched Reserves Revive a Crippled Economy?
Currency in circulation has increased quite a lot in last one year: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
Moody's Credit Outlook Downgrade Rattles Indonesia's Economy
Macroeconomic fundamentals are very stable, healthy: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
We have added 20 bps to GDP growth estimates due to various reasons, including US trade deal, says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.