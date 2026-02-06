Omar Abdullah Unveils Transformational Budget for Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah revealed the 2026-2027 Budget in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, highlighting his administration's commitment to fostering sustainable growth, social unity, and economic prosperity within the Union Territory.

Abdullah emphasized that the financial blueprint is designed to transform the region into a modern and economically dynamic area by encouraging investment and participatory governance.

He described the Budget as a fiscal compass, not just a set of numbers, focusing on laying the groundwork for enduring progress and prosperity.

