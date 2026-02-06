Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Unveils Transformational Budget for Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presented the 2026-2027 Budget, focusing on sustainable growth, social harmony, and economic prosperity. The plan aims to make the Union Territory economically vibrant through investment and innovation, serving as a roadmap for a progressive and modern region under his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-02-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 12:34 IST
Omar Abdullah Unveils Transformational Budget for Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah revealed the 2026-2027 Budget in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, highlighting his administration's commitment to fostering sustainable growth, social unity, and economic prosperity within the Union Territory.

Abdullah emphasized that the financial blueprint is designed to transform the region into a modern and economically dynamic area by encouraging investment and participatory governance.

He described the Budget as a fiscal compass, not just a set of numbers, focusing on laying the groundwork for enduring progress and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

