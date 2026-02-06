Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing significant strides in peace, development, and inclusive growth, buoyed by public confidence in India's democracy. Enhanced infrastructure and expanding opportunities are transforming lives, standing in stark contrast to the conditions in Pakistan-occupied areas.

While Pakistan marked Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, residents across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir chose to celebrate their Indian identity with Tiranga rallies and flag-hoisting ceremonies. These events underscored a rejection of Pakistan's territorial claims and unified voices in support of India's institutional journey.

Locals criticized Pakistan's solidarity claims as hollow, highlighting the deprivation in their areas compared to India's progressive initiatives. Developments in connectivity, healthcare, and education reveal a story of growth, driven by government focus on welfare and employment, empowering the region's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)