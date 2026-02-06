Left Menu

Aviation's Supply Chain Turbulence: Navigating the New Norm

Years after the pandemic, the aviation industry grapples with supply chain disruptions, increased costs, and record passenger demand. Key suppliers face challenges in meeting heightened demand, with prolonged delays becoming the 'new norm.' Geopolitical challenges further exacerbate material shortages, impacting manufacturers and airlines globally.

06-02-2026
The aviation industry, years post-pandemic, continues to face significant challenges in recovering from supply chain disruptions. Executives and suppliers report that high passenger demand and geopolitical issues have worsened the situation, forcing airlines to keep older planes in service longer due to delays in aircraft deliveries.

Industry leaders, such as Jeffrey Lam of ST Engineering, express concern over prolonged supply issues, now seen as the 'new norm,' which they deem unacceptable. The shortages are also leading airlines, including Singapore Airlines' Scoot, to incur additional costs to mitigate the impact of engine issues.

Global air traffic in 2025 surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 9.3%, increasing financial strain on airlines maintaining older fleets. Alongside geopolitical obstacles like the Ukraine conflict impacting material supplies, companies like CFM International are struggling to meet unprecedented demand despite increasing production.

