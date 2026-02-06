Aviation's Supply Chain Turbulence: Navigating the New Norm

The aviation industry, years post-pandemic, continues to face significant challenges in recovering from supply chain disruptions. Executives and suppliers report that high passenger demand and geopolitical issues have worsened the situation, forcing airlines to keep older planes in service longer due to delays in aircraft deliveries.

Industry leaders, such as Jeffrey Lam of ST Engineering, express concern over prolonged supply issues, now seen as the 'new norm,' which they deem unacceptable. The shortages are also leading airlines, including Singapore Airlines' Scoot, to incur additional costs to mitigate the impact of engine issues.

Global air traffic in 2025 surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 9.3%, increasing financial strain on airlines maintaining older fleets. Alongside geopolitical obstacles like the Ukraine conflict impacting material supplies, companies like CFM International are struggling to meet unprecedented demand despite increasing production.

(With inputs from agencies.)