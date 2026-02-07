Left Menu

Indo-US Trade Pact: A Surrender or Strategic Move?

The Congress criticized the recent Indo-US trade pact as detrimental to India's self-esteem and interests, labeling it as a surrender. They argue the deal will harm Indian farmers and small industries, turning India into a dumping ground for American products and overshadowing the country's autonomy and economic health.

  • India

The Congress has lashed out against the newly announced Indo-US trade pact, condemning it as a severe compromise to India's self-respect and national interests. They assert it represents a wholesale surrender of India's position on the global stage, placing the nation's farmers and small industries at risk.

Speaking at a press conference, Congress's media head, Pawan Khera, claimed the agreement might turn India into a dumping ground for American products. The criticism surfaced after the announcement of a strategic trade framework aimed at reducing import duties to boost bilateral trade.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal defended the pact, emphasizing reciprocal benefits, but Congress leaders warn it may erode barriers to US agricultural imports, hinting at underlying concessions. The debate continues about whether this agreement aligns with India's economic autonomy or poses a threat to it.

