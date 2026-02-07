Left Menu

India-US Trade Agreement Spurs Optimism in Gem, Jewellery and Textile Sectors

The recent India-US trade agreement has been well-received by India's gem and jewellery industry, alongside textile traders in Surat. The agreement promises tariff reductions, boosting export potential and granting Indian businesses a competitive edge. Industry leaders highlight the benefits of reduced tariffs and anticipate significant growth in exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 20:46 IST
India-US Trade Agreement Spurs Optimism in Gem, Jewellery and Textile Sectors
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The gem and jewellery industry has expressed optimism over the recently announced India-US trade agreement, anticipating substantial benefits for the sector. Rajesh Rokde, Chairman of the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council, expressed satisfaction with the agreement, stating it addresses long-standing industry concerns.

Gujarat State President of the Jewellers Association, Nainesh Pachigar, echoed Rokde's sentiments, praising the move towards tariff elimination. He noted that previous high tariffs significantly impacted Indian jewellery exports to the US. The new agreement promises to revive the sector's market share.

In the textile sector, Ranganath Sharda, Secretary of Ashoka Market, hailed the agreement as transformative for Surat's textile industry. He cited the expected tariff reduction to 18 percent as a boon for exports, strengthening India's position against competitors from China and other countries.

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs With Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's Heroics in T20 World Cup Opener

India Triumphs With Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's Heroics in T20 World Cup Open...

 India
2
Haryana Leads India's Milk Renaissance

Haryana Leads India's Milk Renaissance

 India
3
SuryaKumar, bowlers came to rescue as India open T20 WC campaign on nervy start

SuryaKumar, bowlers came to rescue as India open T20 WC campaign on nervy st...

 India
4
Netanyahu and Trump: Crucial Talks on Iran's Future

Netanyahu and Trump: Crucial Talks on Iran's Future

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026