DMK MP Kanimozhi Slams India-US Trade Agreement’s Impact on Farmers

DMK MP Kanimozhi criticized the India-US interim trade deal, highlighting that it benefits the US more than India and adversely affects Indian farmers. She addressed the imbalance in tariffs, emphasizing the difficulties for Indian agricultural sectors while challenging PM Modi's silence on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 22:59 IST
DMK MP Kanimozhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp critique of the India-US interim trade agreement, DMK MP Kanimozhi expressed concerns over its potential repercussions on Indian farmers. Addressing the DMK Youth Wing Southern Zone Office-Bearers Conference in Virudhunagar, Kanimozhi questioned the fairness of the deal, which she claimed disproportionately benefits the United States.

According to Kanimozhi, the agreement stipulates that Indian exports face an 18% taxation while US imports are tax-free, imposing an undue burden on India's agricultural sector. She further emphasized the lack of response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the deal's terms tilt the trade balance in favor of the US and leave Indian farmers at a significant disadvantage.

Kanimozhi also touched on broader political issues, accusing the central government of withholding educational funds from Tamil Nadu and forming alliances with opposition parties. She criticized the lack of budget allocation for the state, suggesting a political strategy linked to upcoming elections.

