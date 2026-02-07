Left Menu

India-US Trade Pact: Boost for Labour-Intensive Exports

India's exports from labour-intensive sectors will benefit from reduced US tariffs following an interim trade pact. The deal cuts tariffs on Indian goods, enhancing competitiveness in the US market. Affected sectors include textiles, leather, and gems. The pact promises growth in Indian exports and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:22 IST
India-US Trade Pact: Boost for Labour-Intensive Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's labour-intensive export sectors, including apparel, footwear, plastics, and home decor, stand to gain significantly in the US market, thanks to new tariff reductions by the United States under an interim trade pact. The agreement, announced on Saturday, aims to boost bilateral trade by reducing import duties on a variety of goods.

The framework of the first phase of this bilateral trade agreement involves a reduction of US tariffs on Indian goods from a punitive 25 percent to 18 percent. As part of the deal, goods like textiles, leather, footwear, and certain machinery will see reduced duties, enhancing their competitiveness. This reduction is particularly critical for sectors experiencing steep tariffs since August 27, which impeded export growth.

Indian industry bodies, including the Apparel Export Promotion Council and the Council for Leather Exports, have expressed optimism. They believe the elimination of tariffs will strengthen the global standing of Indian exports, ultimately boosting employment and sector growth. This interim agreement marks a vital step in restoring India's export competitiveness, particularly in its largest market—the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs With Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's Heroics in T20 World Cup Opener

India Triumphs With Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's Heroics in T20 World Cup Open...

 India
2
Haryana Leads India's Milk Renaissance

Haryana Leads India's Milk Renaissance

 India
3
SuryaKumar, bowlers came to rescue as India open T20 WC campaign on nervy start

SuryaKumar, bowlers came to rescue as India open T20 WC campaign on nervy st...

 India
4
Netanyahu and Trump: Crucial Talks on Iran's Future

Netanyahu and Trump: Crucial Talks on Iran's Future

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026