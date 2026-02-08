India and Malaysia Forge Stronger Bonds in Defence and Trade Cooperation

India and Malaysia have announced a series of initiatives aimed at bolstering cooperation in defense, security, semiconductors, and trade after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim.

Modi, emphasizing the 'special relationship' between the two nations, highlighted their shared history and cultural connections. He affirmed commitments to enhance collaboration in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, and maritime security.

Modi noted India's dedication to cooperative growth and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, while Ibrahim praised the ongoing expansion in trade and investment between the two countries.

